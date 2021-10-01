Covid-19 Death Toll at 5,128 as 291 Contract Virus

Vaccination Update

A total of 3,811,136 vaccines have so far been administered across the country as of September 30, 2021, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Of these, the total first doses were 2,897,007 while the second doses were 914,129.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 31.6 percent. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 3.4 percent.

The government is working towards vaccinating the targeted population of 27,246,033.

Covid-19 Update

291 Kenyans have contracted Covid-19 in the last 24 hours after 6,501 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 249,725.

The cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,562,723 with the positivity rate now at 4.5%.

Sadly, 5 patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the country’s cumulative fatalities to 5,128.

Also, 308 patients have recovered from the disease with 208 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 100 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 241,828.

61 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 39 of whom are on ventilatory support and 21 on supplemental oxygen.

Another 315 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with306 of them in general wards and nine in High Dependency Units(HDU).

