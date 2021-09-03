in HEALTH, NEWS

Covid-19 Curve Likely to Flatten in the Next Three Weeks- Ministry of Health

Covid-19
[PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Covid-19 curve is most likely to flatten within the next three weeks, the Ministry of Health has revealed.

This, the Ministry says is due to the increasing numbers of people who have been vaccinated against the virus. For instance, in the recent weeks, the number of covid-19 infections have decreased.

Acting Director General for Health Dr Patrick Amoth has attributed the decreasing Covid-19 infections in the country to the ongoing vaccination measures adding that the curve will soon be flattened.

“We have seen a decline in the new cases and we project that we shall flatten the curve in the next two to three weeks,” Amoth said.

As of yesterday, 970 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 7,940. The positivity rate is at 12.2% with the country’s caseload now at 237,851.

COVID-19

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

