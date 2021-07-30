Covid-19: Nationwide Curfew Extended in New Containment Measures

The nationwide dusk (10 pm) till dawn (4 am) curfew has been extended in new measures to combat the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

Addressing the press today, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe issued a warning to patients who are self-medicating respiratory illnesses adding that lives have been lost in the process.

He further announced that all government meetings and conferences have been postponed until further notice. Public gatherings and in-person meetings have also been suspended countrywide for 30 days. There will be no political gatherings within the 30 days.

“When you call a political gathering in a street where people are many is it super spreading. There is no point in carrying the rallies, then we have more deaths then we go to the funerals and then cause more deaths,” CS Kagwe said.

In-person worship services have been limited to a third of the capacity of the venue. Social distancing will also be maintained to at least 1 meter apart.

The CS further directed employers in both the public and private sectors to allow their staff to work from home until further notice.

In the new containment measures, burials will have to be carried out within 72 hours following death confirmation.

All teachers and tutors have been advised to go for the Covid-19 jab with those aged above 58 years to work from home.

According to the CS, hospitals are overstretched hence it is impossible to get a bed more so within Nairobi.

“Nairobi hospitals are stretched out and the truth of the matter is, if you fall sick right now, it’s unlikely that you will get a bed in Nairobi, the beds are full. I would like to urge those in home-based care to consult with doctors from time to time,” he stated.

