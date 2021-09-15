Covid-19 Cumulative Fatalities now at 4,949 as 446 Contract Virus

446 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours after 6,406 samples were tested. The cumulative caseload is now at 244,826.

The positivity rate is now at 7.0% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 2,470,865.

From the new cases, 435 are Kenyans while 11 are foreigners. 227 are males while 219 are females. The youngest is a two-week-old infant while the eldest is aged 101 years.

Sadly 21 patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the cumulative fatalities to 4,949.

Read: Covid-19 Positivity at 6.6% as 451 Contract Virus

A total of 1,525 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide. 3,341 are under the Homebased isolation and care program.

118 are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 86 of whom are on ventilatory support and 26 on supplemental oxygen.

6 patients are under observation. Another 596 are separately on supplemental oxygen, with 537 of them in general wards and 59 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Read Also: Covid-19 Caseload at 242,945 as 661 Contract Virus

Vaccination Update:

As of September 14, 2021, a total of 3,192,099 vaccines have so far been administered. Of these, total first doses were 2,353,534 while second doses were 838,565. The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 36.0% with the majority being males at 55% while females were at 45%.

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 3.1%. The uptake of the second dose by priority groups was as follows: Others 257,573, Aged 58 years and above 246,016, Health Workers 137,893, Teachers 125964, Security officers 71,119.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...