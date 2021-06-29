COVID-19 Containment Measures To Remain In Place For Further 60 Days – President Uhuru

All Covid-19 containment measures instituted by the state will remain in place for a further 60 days, President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed.

In his state of the Nation Address today, the Head of State directed that the 7 PM To 4 AM curfew in the counties dubbed hotspot areas (Busia, Vihiga, Kisii, Nyamira, Kakamega, Bungoma, Kericho, Bomet, Trans Nzoia, Kisumu, Siaya, Homa-Bay and Migori) remains in place for a further 60 days.

In the other remaining counties, curfew starts at 10PM till 4AM daily for a further 60 days.

Further, public gatherings of all forms have been prohibited for a further 60 days.

Regarding the Covid-19 vaccine, President Uhuru announced plans to have the vaccines manufactured in Kenya in order to meet the country’s population.

Uhuru directed relevant government agencies to plan for human vaccine production centre in Kenya in a bid to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers.

Going forward, Uhuru called on Kenyans to get the Covid-19 vaccine so as to boost the country’s immunity adding that it is the best bet against the pandemic.

For instance, Uhuru stated that his government plans to vaccinate 10 million Kenyans by December 25 (Christmas) and 26 million people by the end of 2022.

“By Christmas of this year we intend to have vaccinated over 10 million adults according to our experts and we will have built a capacity to vaccinate 150,000 people every day as of August of 2021,” he said adding, “We will not force anyone to be vaccinated but vaccine education is crucial.”

He also stated that the delivery of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which requires a single jab, will see Kenya vaccinate at least 10m by Dec 25, 2021.

