COVID-19: Chelsea To Provide Free Meals To Health Workers, Elderly

Chelsea have launched an initiative to provide 78,000 free meals to National Health Service (NHS) staff as they battle COVID-19 pandemic.

Charities that support the elderly and vulnerable groups will also share in the meals over six weeks for a start.

Thirteen thousand meals will be given out per week.

United Kingdom is one of the most hit regions in the world with 98,476 Coronavirus cases and 12,868 deaths – stretching the health workers.

“The initiative is aimed at helping NHS staff who are working long shifts and therefore may find it difficult to obtain good-quality food on a regular basis, and also forms part of our continued effort to support the most vulnerable in our community during the global coronavirus pandemic,” a club statement reads.

The club’s chairman Bruce Buck reiterated their commitment to supporting communities especially those who are vulnerable.

“We are and have always been committed to supporting our communities, especially the vulnerable, and at this time we recognise this is more important than ever.

“Our owner, Roman Abramovich, has been instrumental in challenging us to find ways to support those in need and after we successfully launched the Refuge campaign and made the Millennium Hotel at Stamford Bridge available to the NHS, this was the priority so I am pleased to see it begin.”

