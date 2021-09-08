Covid-19 Cases Up by 649 as Vaccination Drive Hits 3 Percent

In the last 24 hours, 649 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 7,704.This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 241,783. The cumulative tests conducted so far are 2,429,337. The positivity rate is now 8.4 percent.

In the same period 333 people have recovered from the disease. Out of these, 221 people have been discharged from various health facilities across the country and 112 are from home-based care. The total number of recoveries is now 230,095.

Currently, 1,790 people are admitted in various health facilities across the country while 4,419 patients have been placed in home-based care.

Read: Covid-19 Curve Likely to Flatten in the Next Three Weeks- Ministry of Health

On a sad note, 30 people have succumbed to the disease. All of them are deaths reported late. They occurred between July, August and September. This brings the total number of confirmed Covid-19 deaths to 4,830.

A total of 2,934,285 have so far been administered. Out of these, 2,117,075 are the first dose while 817,210 are the second dose. This brings the percentage of fully vaccinated adults to 3.0

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...