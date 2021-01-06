Covid-19 Cases Total 97,398 After 271 Contract Virus

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on Wednesday confirmed 271 new cases of Covid-19 from a 5,830 sample size in the past 24 hours.

The country’s total is now at 97,398.

261 are Kenyans while 10 are foreigners. 143 are males and 128 are females. The youngest is a one-year-old infant while the oldest is 68.

The number of recoveries has risen by 609 to reach 79,966; 502 patients were under home-based care and 107 in various hospitals across the country.

Read: CS Magoha Bars Media From Reporting On Covid-19 Preparedness In Schools

Currently, there are 588 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide and 2,708 on Home Based Isolation and Care. 27 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 16 of whom are on ventilatory support and 9 on supplemental oxygen. 2 are on observation.

Another 16 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, 15 of whom are in the general wards and 1 in High Dependency Unit.

The death toll is now at 1,694 after four more patients succumbed to the virus.

Distribution of COVID-19 cases by Counties; Nairobi 117, Meru 44, Bungoma 21, Machakos 15, Kilifi 12, Busia 11, Nakuru 10, Mombasa 9, Kisumu 8, Homabay 5, Kiambu 5, Embu 4, Kajiado and Kisii 3 cases each, Kwale, Lamu, Migori, and Siaya 1 case each.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu