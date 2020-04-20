Covid-19 Cases In Tanzania Balloon To 254 After 84 New Cases Were Recorded In the Last 24 Hours

Tanzania now has 254 cases of Coronavirus (Covid-19), following the confirmation of 84 new cases in the last 24 hours.

This comes as the East African nation ends its three days of prayer and fasting today, after ignoring social distance warnings from health practitioners.

The country has also recorded three deaths as a result of Covid-19, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities to 10.

This is the biggest number reported in a day in the country as President Pombe Magufuli continues to attract criticism over his style of leadership in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

Magufuli refused to close churches last month despite calls from medical experts from all quarters.

Instead, the Head of State termed worship centres as places where people could seek healing.

Speaking at a Sunday service in the country, Magufuli said the virus is “satanic” adding that there is no way it could thrive in ‘Christ’s Body’.

“Corona cannot survive in the body of Christ; it will burn. That is exactly why I did not panic while taking the Holy Communion,” said Magufuli.

The President, however, ordered the closure of schools and banned public events to prevent the spread of the contagious disease just like neighbouring countries, Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda.

He also ordered mandatory quarantining of individuals arriving from foreign nationals as borders remain open.

Many now believe that the surge is a result of the President’s lack of seriousness in handling the global health crisis that has greatly affected even superpowers like the United States., United Kingdom and Germany just to mention a few.

