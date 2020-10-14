COVID-19 Cases Surge As 604 Test Positive, 10 Succumb

Kenya has confirmed 604 cases in the last 24 hours. This was after 5,832 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 42,541.

On a sad note, 10 more patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the death toll to 797.

Ultimately, 88 patients have recovered from the virus as the recoveries’ tally jumps to 31,428. 56 of these were from home-based care while 32 from various hospital facilities across the country.

Read: 11 Succumb As COVID-19 Tally Jumps To 41,619

Of the positive cases, 583 were Kenyans and 21 foreigners. Consequently, 400 were male and 204 were female with the youngest case being a five-month-old baby and the oldest is aged 94 years.

The county distribution is as follows Nairobi 125, Nakuru 113, Mombasa 87, Busia 35, Uasin Gishu 33, Trans Nzoia 25, Kiambu 25, Kisii 24, Kisumu 24, Kajiado 16, Nandi 13, Kakamega 12, Meru 11, Machakos 7, Siaya 7, Garissa 7, Muranga 5, West Pokot 5, Nyeri 5, Turkana 4, Laikipia 3, Wajir 3, Embu 2, Kirinyaga 2, Narok 2, Marsabit 2, Taita Taveta 2, Kitui 1, Nyamira 1, Tharaka Nithi 1, Kilifi 1 and Nyandarua 1.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu