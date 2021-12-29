Covid-19 Cases Soar by 3,297 as 8 Succumb

In the last 24 hours, Covid-19 infections soared by 3,297 from a sample size of 9,637 tested. This brings the total number of positive cases to 288,951 and the cumulative tests conducted so far to 3,009,185. The positivity rate is now 34.2 percent.

236 people have recovered from the disease, 173 from the home based care and isolation program and 63 from various health facilities countrywide. This brings the total number of recoveries to 250,963.

Unfortunately, eight patients succumbed to Covid-19, all being late deaths reported after conducting facility audits in December 2021. This brings the total number of fatalities to 5,372.

Currently 835 Covid-19 patients are admitted in various health facilities countrywide while 21,693 have been placed on the home based care and isolation program.

As of December 28th 2021, a total of 9,723,787 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Out of these, 5,704,996 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 4,018,791.The proportion of fully vaccinated adults is now 14.8 percent.

