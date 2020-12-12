Covid-19 Cases Rise To 91,526 As Kenya Confirm 548 Infections

Kenya’s Covid-19 caseload is now at 91,526 after 548 tested positive for the virus.

This is from a sample size of 6,953 tested in the last 24 hours, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has announced.

So far the country has conducted 967,317 COVID-19 tests.

“From the cases 520 are Kenyans while 28 are foreigners. 354 are males and 194 females. The youngest is a five-year old child, while the oldest is 96,” CS Kagwe said.

1,017 patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 72,596.

982 patients are admitted in various health facilities countrywide and 6,782 on Home Based Isolation and Care, the CS said.

He also noted that 44 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 27 of whom are on ventilatory support, and 15 on supplemental oxygen. 2 are on observation.

Another 47 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen out of whom 38 are in the general wards. 9 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Unfortunately, 4 others have succumbed. Fatalities now at 1,586.

The new cases are distributed across the counties as follows: Nairobi 158, Kilifi 145, Nakuru 37, Busia 27, Mombasa 27, Turkana 20, Kajiado 18, Kiambu 17, Uasin Gishu 15, Kakamega 13, Bungoma 10, Kisii 7, Nyamira 7, Kericho 5, Kisumu 4, Machakos 4, Tana River 4, Nandi 4, Marsabit 3, Nyeri 3, Murang’a 3, Siaya 3, Vihiga 3, West Pokot 2, Tharaka Nithi 1, Makueni 1, Kitui 1, Isiolo 1, Taita Taveta 1, Kwale 1, Laikipia 1, Meru 1 and Garissa 1.

