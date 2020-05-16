COVID-19 Cases Rise To 830 After 49 People Tested Positive, 5 More Dead

President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced that Coronavirus cases have risen to 830 after 49 people tested positive within the last 24 hours.

7 more people have been discharged bringing the total number of recoveries to 301. Sadly, 5 more have succumbed to the virus thus bringing the number of totalities to 50.

481 others are currently undergoing treatment.

A total of 43 cases are distributed across the border as follows: Wajir 14, Isibania 10, Namanga 16, Lunga Lunga -2 and Loitoktok 1.

According to the Head of State the surge in the number of cases reported last week were imported from the borders.

For instance, 78 truck drivers of foreign nationals tested positive and were denied entry at different border crossings.

Infections are currently reported in 22 counties out of 47 counties.

Uhuru urged netizens to be more vigilant and avoid spreading the virus as he announced stiffer measures.

“We have a brutal enemy. The enemy is trying to gain entry through the door, window, crack…If we do not heed to the dangers and behave accordingly a lot will be lost as seen in other parts of the world,” he said.

