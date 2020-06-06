COVID-19 Cases Rise To 2,600 After 126 People Tested Positive

President Uhuru Kenyatta has confirmed 126 new Coronavirus cases pushing the tally to 2,600 within the last 24 hours.

Speaking during the nation address at State House, the head of State indicated that 4 people have further succumbed to the virus thus increasing the number of fatalities to 83. 51 people have however recovered bringing the number of recoveries to 643.

According to the President, the low cases of virus recorded in the country have been attributed to restrictions set up in March.

“I wanted to open and it was my desire. All who wanted to open are right, same as those against it. If we had not taken the actions we had taken, approximately 75,000 Kenyans would have lost lives,” he said.

Read: Movement Ban In And Out Of Mombasa, Nairobi Extended By Another 30 Days

Ultimately, he reiterated that it was not in the best interest of the country to open up and lift the ban of movements since the health care system is not fully prepared to handle the surge in virus cases.

“Our health system should also be beefed up before we decide if we shall open. There are counties which have 10 beds in isolation and have already recorded 9 cases,” he added.

Further, President Uhuru Kenyatta extended the ban of movement in and out of the counties of Mombasa, Mandera and Nairobi by a further 30 days.

The ban of movement in and out of Eastleigh town and Old Town Mombasa has however been lifted effective tomorrow, June 7.

The dusk till dawn curfew, however, have changed timings and will begin from 9 PM to 4 AM rather than the initial 7 AM to 5 AM.

Public gatherings that have been limited to 15 persons only, the head of state extended the ban by 30 days.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu