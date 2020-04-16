COVID-19 Cases Rise To 234 In Kenya As 1 More Patient Dies

Nine more people have tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Kenya bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 234.

In a statement on Thursday, President Uhuru Kenyatta said that one patient has succumbed to the disease. The COVID-19 death toll now stands at 11.

The President said a total of 704 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours.

The Head of State said 53 patients have recovered from COVID-19 and have been discharged from hospital.

He directed Health and Public Service ministries to develop welfare package to cushion frontline health workers.

To help counties in the fight against COVID-19, the President directed the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) to waive three months supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs).

The county governments will also receive Ksh5 billion from the national government to supplement funds needed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the same time, the President said the government has established a weekly stipend support program to cushion needy families in Nairobi during the tough economic times.

The President urged Kenyans to continue supporting the government in fighting the pandemic by adhering to health guidelines.

“We love and respect our elderly… our grandmother and grandfathers. They are so vulnerable to this disease, so it’s important that each does the right thing by doing as our medical experts advise,” he said.

The President lauded Kenyatta University students for coming up with a ventilator prototype to help in the fight against COVID-19.

“Kenyans are showing they can invent and innovate… knowing our character is key to building our confidence to solve even more challenges that face our people,” Uhuru said.

He also thanked Health workers for their selfless commitment to fight the menace.

