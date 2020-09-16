COVID-19 Cases Rise By 92 As Toll Jumps To 36,393

COVID-19 cases in the country have risen to 36,393 after 92 people tested positive within the last 24 hours. This was after 2,985 samples were tested.

Speaking during the daily COVID-19 updates, Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi further announced three deads bringing the tally for fatalities to 637.

On a brighter note, 165 more Covid-19 patients have recovered bringing the tally for recoveries to 23,529. Of the recoveries, 60 were from home-based care while 105 from various health facilities across the country.

The youngest to have contracted the virus was a two-year-old while the oldest was 75 years old.

Nairobi and Mombasa continue to lead with 25 cases and 20 cases respectively.

