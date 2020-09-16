in HEALTH

COVID-19 Cases Rise By 92 As Toll Jumps To 36,393

Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi. [Courtesy]

COVID-19 cases in the country have risen to 36,393 after 92 people tested positive within the last 24 hours. This was after 2,985 samples were tested.

Speaking during the daily COVID-19 updates, Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi further announced three deads bringing the tally for fatalities to 637.

On a brighter note, 165 more Covid-19 patients have recovered bringing the tally for recoveries to 23,529. Of the recoveries, 60 were from home-based care while 105 from various health facilities across the country.

The youngest to have contracted the virus was a two-year-old while the oldest was 75 years old.

Nairobi and Mombasa continue to lead with 25 cases and 20 cases respectively.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 25, Mombasa 20, Nakuru 8, Garisa 7, Uasin Gishu 6, Kisumu 5, Turkana 4, Kiambu 4, Kakamega 3, Machakos 2, Kajiado 2, Busia 2, Nyeri, Kilifi, Taita Taveta and Tana River all have a case each.

