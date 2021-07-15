Kenya’s Covid-19 Cases Rise By 837 in 24 Hours

Kenya has announced 837 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 7,545 tests were tested. The caseload is now at 191,020.

This brings the country’s positivity rate to 11.1%, with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 2,036,472.

Sadly, 9 patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the death toll to 3,746.

Also, 340 patients recovered from the virus 272 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 68 were discharged from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries stand at 180,420.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 376, Mombasa 87, Nyeri 45, Kiambu 34, Kilifi 33, Uasin Gishu 32, Nakuru 26, Siaya 23, Kajiado 21, Kericho 15, Bungoma 13, Busia 11, Nyamira 11, Kisumu 11, Makueni 11, Laikipia 11, Kitui 10, Embu 7, Turkana 7, Machakos 6, Nyandarua 6, Homa Bay 6, Elgeyo Marakwet 5, Garissa 5, Migori 5, Baringo 4, Bomet 4, Kakamega 4, Kwale, Lamu, Marsabit, Meru, Narok, Isiolo, Taita Taveta and Tharaka Nithi 1 case each.

