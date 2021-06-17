Covid-19 Cases Rise By 660 As Positivity Rate Jumps To 10.7%

Kenya has recorded 660 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 6,176 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 177,282.

The country’s positivity rate is now at 10.7% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 1,887,636.

Sadly, 6 patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the death toll to 3,434.

Also, 812 patients have recovered, 519 from various health facilities while 293 are from the Home-Based and Isolation Care program bringing the cumulative recoveries to 122,018.

Currently, there are 1,059 patients admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 4,812 patients are under the Home-Based Isolation & Care program. 89 patients are in the ICU, 25 of whom are on ventilatory support and 51 on supplemental oxygen. 13 patients are under observation.

Another 114 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 109 of them in general wards and 5 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

County distribution is as follows: Siaya 123, Kisumu 102, Nairobi 78, Busia 68, Homa Bay 49, Mombasa 39, Kilifi 19, Nyamira 18, Kakamega 17, Nakuru 13, Bungoma 13, Nyandarua 12, Bomet 12, Kisii 11, Meru 11, Uasin Gishu 11, Trans Nzoia 9, Vihiga 7, Migori 6, Garissa 5, Turkana 5, Baringo 4, Embu 4, Kiambu 3, Kitui 3, Murang’a 3, Kirinyaga 2, Laikipia 2, Mandera 2, Marsabit 2, Nandi 2, Narok 1, Kwale 1, Nyeri 1, West Pokot 1 and Kajiado 1.

1,164,161 vaccines have so far been administered across the country. Of these, the total first doses are 992,418 while the second doses are 171,743.

