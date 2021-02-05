COVID-19 Cases Rise By 195 As 3 More Succumb

Kenya has announced195 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours after a sample size of 5,859 was tested. The country’s caseload is now at 101,534.

On a better note, 125 patients have recovered from the virus. 80 from various health facilities across the country while 45 are from the Home-Based Isolation and Care. Total recoveries now stand at 84,268.

Sadly, 3 patients have succumbed to the virus pushing the cumulative fatalities to 1,776.



There are 401 patients currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,419 are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 27 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 16 of whom are on ventilatory support and 11 on supplemental oxygen.

Another 17 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 12 of them in the general wards and 5 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 140, Kiambu 8, Turkana 6, Machakos 6, Mombasa 5, Embu 5, Kisumu 5, Nakuru 3, Kajiado 3, Garissa 3, Nyeri 3, Laikipia 2, Kilifi 2, Makueni 1, Kisii 1, Siaya 1 and Trans Nzoia 1.

