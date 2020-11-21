COVID-19 Cases Rise By 1,211 As Caseload Jumps To 76,404

Kenya has announced 1,211 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours from a sample size of 9,304. The county’s caseload is now at 76,404.

Of the new cases, 1,169 are Kenyans while 42 are foreigners. Also, 722 are males and 489 are females. The youngest to have contracted the virus is a one-month-old infant while the oldest is 95 years old.

On a sad note, 17 patients have also succumbed to the virus bringing the fatalities tally to 1,366.

368 patients have ideally recovered from the virus bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 51,352.

Read: KMPDU Mourns Dental Surgeon Nira Patel Who Succumbed Due To COVID-19 Complications

A total of 1,134 patients are admitted to various health facilities countrywide while 6,805 are on Home-Based Isolation and Care.

67 patients are in the ICU, 36 of whom are on ventilatory support and 31 on supplemental oxygen.

Another 77 are separately on supplementary oxygen out of whom 73 are in the general wards and 4 are in the HDU.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu