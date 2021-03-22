COVID-19 Cases Rise By 1,130 As 12 Succumb

Kenya has announced 1,130 cases in the last 24 hours after 5,119 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now 122,040.

On a sad note, 12 patients have ideally succumbed bringing the country’s death toll to 2,023.

Speaking during the daily covid-19 briefings, Health CS DR Mercy Mwangangi stated that the country has recorded the highest positivity rate this year, at 22 percent.

The CS further stated that hospitals across the country are overstretched with patients hence called on individual responsibility.

“Our facilities may be overstretched but not overrun. On Jan 22, we had 27 cases in ICU. Yesterday, we had 121 patients in ICU, more on ventilatory support. On Jan 22 we had 1,553 patients, now we have 2,545. We can easily get discouraged. I want to assure Kenyans that we are still striving to get adequate ICU and isolation beds,” CS Kagwe said.

Kagwe also issued a warning to health facilities administering the covid-19 jab to individuals who are not frontline workers.

“We have to be fair and transparent, We must follow the priority list, should we receive information to the contrary, we will take legal action and even take away licenses. This is contrary to the law,”

