Wajir County Records First Case Of Coronavirus As Confirmed Cases Rise To 396

12 more people have tested positive for the novel COVID-19, CAS Rashid Aman announced on Thursday.

The toll now stands at 396. This was after testing 777 samples in the last 24 hours.

A total of 20,268 samples have been tested so far.

7 of the new cases are from Mombasa, one from Wajir, three from Nairobi and another from Kitui.

The Nairobi cases are from Eastleigh, Fedha and Kileleshwa.

in Mombasa, the cases are spread out across Old Town, Bondeni and Bomani.

The new cases are of persons aged between 1 1/2 and 73.

15 other people have been discharged bringing the total number of recoveries to 144.

“In the last 24 hours we have been able to record 15 new discharges; this is the largest number of discharges in a single day that we have registered. This now brings to 144 the total number of recoveries,” CAS Aman said.

2 other patients have died, bringing the total number of fatalities to 17.

The CAS also reiterated that restaurants that wish to open their businesses must meet the laid down protocols that are now available on the MOH website.

“Any facility that wishes to open up for business must do so after meeting the conditions and guidelines as outlined by the ministry which are now available on the website. Certification to open must be obtained from the public health offices in the counties,” he added.

He also said that truck drivers will be tested before leaving their areas of origin to avoid the spread of the respiratory disease.

On how the ministry spent the Sh1 billion from World Bank, CAS Aman said they will in coming days release a detailed report.

On Wednesday, a report showing how MOH spent the money had Kenyans up in arms.

Also addressing reporters at Afya House was acting Health DG Dr Patrick Amoth who noted that 2 patients are in critical condition.

