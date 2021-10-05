Covid-19 Cases Rise by 189 as 207 Recover

189 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours after 6,367 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The country’s caseload is now at 250,380.

The positivity rate is now at 3.0% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 2,581,391.

Of the new cases, 182 are Kenyans while seven are foreigners. 99 are females while 90 are males. The youngest is a two-year-old child while the oldest is 90 years.

Sadly, 9 have succumbed to the virus bringing the cumulative fatalities to 5,150.

Also, the cumulative recoveries in the country have risen to 243,064 after 207 patients recovered from Covid-19. 117 were from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 90 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 243,064

Read: Covid-19 Positivity Rate at 4.6% as 399 Recover

County Distribution

Nairobi 30, Trans Nzoia 19, Kisii 16, Nakuru 15, Garissa 10, Elgeyo Marakwet 9, Kericho 9, Laikipia 8, Kiambu 8, Kitui 6, Mombasa 6, Machakos 5, Baringo 5, Kakamega 4, Homa Bay 3, Kirinyaga 3, Murang’a 3, Narok 3, Embu 2, Isiolo 2, Nyandarua 2, Marsabit 2, Taita Taveta 2, Turkana 2, West Pokot 2, Migori 1, Nandi 1, Makueni 1, Nyeri 1, Uasin Gishu 1, Vihiga 1, Samburu 1, Lamu 1, Tana River 1, Kwale 1, Busia 1, Kajiado 1 and Kisumu 1.

Vaccination Update

As of October 4th, 2021, a total of 3,935,671 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 2,988,128 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 947,543.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 31.7%. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 3.5%. The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...