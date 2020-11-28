COVID-19 Cases Now At 82,605 As 949 Test Positive

Kenya has announced 949 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours from a sample size of 8,311. The country’s caseload is now at 82,605.

From the new cases, 913 are Kenyans while 36 are foreigners. 558 are males and 391 females. The youngest is a two -months old infant, while the oldest is 100.

4 patients have also succumbed to the virus as the fatalities rise to 1,445.

On a better note, 274 patients have also recovered from the virus and were discharged. The tally for recoveries’ is now at 54,399.

224 were from the home-based care program and 50 from various hospitals countrywide.

Currently, there are now 1,244 patients admitted to various health facilities across the country.

78 patients are in intensive care units (ICUs) with 50 on ventilatory support and 74 on supplemental oxygen.

Another 105 patients are on supplementary oxygen out of which 76 are in general wards and 25 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

A total of 7,829 people are in home-based isolation and care.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 400, Kiambu 138, Mombasa 71, Kakamega 49, Kericho 33, Kisii 30, Nyamira 26, Machakos 24, Kisumu 18, Kilifi 15, Taita Taveta 15, Bungoma 15, Busia 14, Makueni 9, Siaya 9, Kajiado 9, Turkana 9, Laikipia 9, Embu 8, Murang’a 7, Nyeri 7, Tana River 6, Lamu 4, Meru 4, Nakuru 4, Vihiga 4, Bomet 2, Isiolo 2, Uasin Gishu 2, Kitui 1, Trans Nzoia 1, Nandi 1, Kirinyaga 1, Migori 1 and Homa Bay 1.

