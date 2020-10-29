COVID-19 Cases Now At 52,612 as 761 Test Positive

Kenya has recorded 761 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours. This was after a sample size of 4,830 was taken. Caseload is now at 52,612.

Speaking during the daily COVID-19 briefings in Mombasa, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe indicated that Kenya currently has 15% of the infection rate.

On a sad note, 14 patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the death toll to 964.

Also, the CS indicated that 1084 patients have been admitted following Covid-19 infections; 35 are in ICU, 14 on supplementary oxygen.

The CS has further urged counties that are yet to hit the stipulated 300-bed capacity to do so adding that COVID-19 cases are continuing to surge.

For instance, he reiterated that there is a second wave of the deadly virus that would come with certain challenges.

“… We know that we have a second wave of this disease in the country and the balance between keeping our economy running and keeping people safe is one that is obviously creating it’s own challenges,”Kagwe said.

