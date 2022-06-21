Covid-19 Cases Jump To 419 In 24 Hours

Kenya has confirmed 419 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 3,610 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 11.6% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 3,728,165.

Of the new cases, 287 are foreigners while 132 are Kenyans. 227 are males while 92 are females with the youngest person to have contracted the virus being a 1-year-old.

Notably, 288 patients have recovered from the virus, 280 from the home-based care and isolation while 8 were from various hospital facilities across the country. The cumulative recoveries are now at 321,086.

No Covid-19 deaths have been reported thus the cumulative death toll still stands at 5,651.

Vaccination Update:

As of June 20, 2022, a total of 18,608,768 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 16,657,840 are doses administered to the adult population (18 years and above).

Another 1,499,487 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years, 40,454 are below 15 years but above 12 years while 410,987 are booster doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 13,781 while the total number of people fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 5,603.

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 31.5%. The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

#Covid19UpdateKE

Today 419 people have tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 3,610 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now at 11.6%. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/WvdrHi9Ikw — Ministry of Health (@MOH_Kenya) June 21, 2022

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...