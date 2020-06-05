COVID-19 Cases Jump To 2,474 As 134 More Test Positive, 51 Others Discharged

Cases Of COVID-19 have risen to 2,474 after 134 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

Addressing reporters at Afya House during the daily COVID-19 briefing, Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi said that the 134 infections were detected after testing a 3,177 sample size.

So far, Kenya has tested 90,875 samples.

CAS Mwangangi also noted that 131 of the new cases are Kenyans while 3 are foreigners.

Age-wise, the youngest case today is a 6 year old and the oldest 70.

The newly detected cases are 98 males and 36 females.

The CAS also noted that 51 patients have been discharged, bringing the total number of recoveries to 643.

Dr Mwangangi did however send a message of condolence to the family of the patient who succumbed to the virus.

The number of fatalities has jumped to 79.

In the counties, the infections are spread out as follows; Nairobi (31), Mombasa (67), Busia (15), Machakos (5), Kilifi (2), Taita Taveta (4), Nakuru (2), Kiambu (2), Garissa (1), Murang’a(1), Kisumu(1), Uasin Gishu (1), Kajiado (1).

Mombasa cases were distributed as follows; Kisauni (25), Jomvu (12), Changamwe (10), Mvita (10), Likoni (1).

In Nairobi they were in Kibera (19), Westlands (7), Ruaraka(1), Kasarani (1), Embakasi East (1).

The only case in Murang’a was in Makuyu.

She also noted that the fight against coronavirus should be a collaborative effort with counties in the forefront.

“County preparedness in the key priority moving forward. We appeal to counties to move with speed to utilize the 5B already disbursed to them to upgrade their health facilities,” she said.

Further, she urged Kenyans to follow the guidelines that in some instances halve the risk of contracting the deadly COVID-19.

“Wearing a mask can reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission by 50%. Washing your hands moves that to 70% reduced risk. What each of us can do is to adhere to this measures. Policing 47 million people is a difficult task. Let’s remind each other to put on our masks,” she told reporters.

“We have to ensure that even while congregating we adhere to measures put in place, maintain social distance. It is up to each and every one of us to take responsibility.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu