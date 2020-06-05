COVID-19 Cases Jump To 2,474 As 134 More Test Positive, 51 Others Discharged

Cases Of COVID-19 have risen to 2,474 after 134 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

Addressing reporters at Afya House during the daily COVID-19 briefing, Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi said that the 134 infections were detected after testing a 3,177 sample size.

So far, Kenya has tested 90,875 samples.

CAS Mwangangi also noted that 131 of the new cases are Kenyans while 3 are foreigners.

Age-wise, the youngest case today is a 6 year old and the oldest 70.

The newly detected cases are 98 males and 36 females.

The CAS also noted that 51 patients have been discharged, bringing the total number of recoveries to 643.

Dr Mwangangi did however send a message of condolence to the family of the patient who succumbed to the virus.

The number of fatalities has jumped to 79.

In the counties, the infections are spread out as follows; Nairobi (31), Mombasa (67), Busia (15), Machakos (5), Kilifi (2).

