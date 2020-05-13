Kenya’s COVID-19 Cases Jump To 737 As 22 Patients Recover

COVID-19 cases in Kenya have jumped to 737 after 22 people tested positive for the virus.

These were among the 1,516 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

10 of the cases are from Nairobi, 8 from Mombasa, Bomet 1 and 3 from Kajiado.

Bomet brings to 20 the number of counties reporting cases of coronavirus.

In terms of gender, 17 are male while 5 are female.

The new cases are aged between 20 and 81 years. They are 21 Kenyans and a Ugandan national.

Additionally, 22 more patients have been discharged bringing the total number of recoveries to 281.

4 others have however succumbed to the novel COVID-19. This means that the number of fatalities has risen to 40. Three are from Nairobi and one from the coastal town of Mombasa.

CAS Aman also told reporters during the daily COVID-19 briefing, that 25 truck drivers tested at the Namanga border point turned up positive.

All the drivers were denied entry into Kenya, he said.

As a result, two mobile laboratories will be set up at key border points including one at Namanga.

The CAS warned youths stealing from commuters not wearing masks against taking advantage of the situation.

The youths, he said, should lead the fight against COVID-19 by proper example.

“I’m concerned about the youth who are harassing and robbing commuters under the pretext that such commuters aren’t wearing mask or are not observing social distancing…they must work within their limits, they cannot act as police and enforce some of these things,” Dr Aman stated.

Dr Aman also asked business owners, mainly in the coastal area, to refrain from hiking commodity prices.

“We have also observed that some businesses operating within areas where movement has been restricted are taking advantage of the situation by hiking the prices of commodities and other essential goods that they are selling, this is totally immoral,” he said.

