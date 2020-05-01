Kenya’s COVID-19 Cases Jump To 411 After 15 Persons Tested Positive

Kenya’s virus cases have jumped to 411 in the last 24 hours.

Addressing reporters at Afya House, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has confirmed that out of the 1434 samples tested, 15 persons have tested positive.

Of the new cases, 11 are from Mombasa. Kagwe noted that tougher measures could be imposed on the county.

91 per cent of the total cases are now from the coastal city.

“Mandera has 8 cases and Wajir 2. The danger here is Somalia. It is a worrying case that’s why we have isolated Mandera.

“Out of today’s 15, 11 are from Mombasa. Mombasa is worrying and we have to take further measures on Mombasa,” he said.

8 of the new cases are female, 7 males aged between 2 and 79.

In addition, 4 more people have died bringing the toll to 21.

6 others have been discharged meaning that the number of recovered cases now stands at 150.

The CS identified the following areas as COVID-19 hotspots in Nairobi: Kawangware 13, 6 in Kilimani, Kileleshwa 5, Hurlingham 3, Lavington 3.

In Eastleigh 11, Kibra 4, Pipeline 6.

In Mombasa, Mvita is the key hotspot with 36 cases of coronavirus.

Hotspots in Kenya: Identified hotspots in Nairobi & Mombasa counties pic.twitter.com/xEs59krfzq — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) May 1, 2020

CS Kagwe urged Kenyans aged between 15 and 30 years to keep the social distance as they are most likely to spread the disease.

People in this age group, he said, have not died from the respiratory disease.

Distribution of cases in Kenya by age group and gender pic.twitter.com/jcIiEIevZy — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) May 1, 2020

Truck drivers, he reiterated, will be tested at their points of origin to stem the spread of the novel COVID-19.

Further the ministry will set up testing laboratories in Busia, Mandera, Kilifi, Machakos and Kitale.

He also said that females are recovering faster than their male counterparts.

In fact, he said, 46% of the positive cases are female and out of 21 deaths, 19% are female while 81% are male.

