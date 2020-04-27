COVID-19 Cases In The Country Rise To 363 As 8 More Recover

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has announced 8 new Coronavirus cases in the country tally rises to 363.

Of the new confirmed 4 are from Nairobi and 4 from Mombasa.

The CS has also confirmed eight recoveries bringing the total number of those who have recovered to 114.

Further, he raised concerns over the increasing number of cases in Mombasa County stating that local transmission had taken roots.

He referenced the directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta on the re-opening of restaurants stating that directives are in place to ensure the same is complied with. For instance, a limit will be set on the maximum people allowed to be in the restaurants.

“They must be able to have a maximum of four people for at least 10 square metres. The tables in the dining areas must be spaced at least 1.5 metres away from each other and customers sitting must also maintain the social distancing,” he said.

Kagwe made the briefing following a celebration with the advisory committee on the supply and utilization of blood and blood products.

“We are going to centralize all blood activities into one, and there will be no blood activities going on without the auspices of this framework. Anything going on currently must now be brought into the institutional framework that we have built,” he added.

Further, the CS urged the public to submit their views concerning the Kenya National Blood Transfusion Bill adding that it had already gone through its first reading in parliament.

The fatalities still stand at 14.

