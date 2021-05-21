Covid-19 Cases In Kenya Rise By 659 In 24 Hours

Kenya has announced 659 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 7,962 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 168,535.

The positivity rate is now at 8.3% with the cumulative tests conducted now at 1,771,236.

Sadly, 3 deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours bringing the country’s death toll to 3,043.

109 patients have ideally recovered from the disease, 63 from the Home Based & Isolation Care, & 46 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 114,394 of whom 83,144 are from Home Based Care & Isolation, while 31,250 are from various health facilities.

1,049 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide. 4,568 patients are under the Home Based Isolation & Care Program.

111 patients are in the ICU, 21 of whom are on ventilator support and 67 on supplemental oxygen. 23 patients are under observation.

86 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 81 of them in general wards and 5 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

County distribution is as follow: Nairobi 97, Mombasa 86, Bungoma 65, Busia 53, Siaya 39, Kisumu 36, Laikipia 33, Kisii 30, Nakuru 24, Migori and Kericho 23 cases each, Kilifi 22, Nandi 16, Homa Bay and Meru 15 cases each, Uasin Gishu 11, Nyeri, Garissa and Kiambu 8 cases each, West Pokot 6, Bomet, Machakos and Trans Nzoia 5 cases each, Kajiado 4, Kitui, Vihiga and Taita Taveta 3 cases each, Makueni, Murang’a and Narok 2 cases each, Nyandarua, Turkana, Isiolo, Kirinyaga, Kwale, Lamu and Marsabit 1 case each.

As of today, a total of 951,026 persons have so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 disease countrywide. Of these; 289,030 are aged 58 years and above, Health Workers 163,773, Teachers 149,641, Security Officers 80,360 and Others 268,222.

