Covid-19 Cases In Kenya Rise By 485 As 312 Recover In 24 Hours

Kenya has announced 485 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 5,355 were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 176,622.

The country’s positivity rate is now at 9.1% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 1,881,460.

Of the new cases, 467 are Kenyans while 18 are foreigners. 277 are males and 208 females. The youngest is a one-month-old infant while the oldest is 93 years old.

312 patients have recovered from the virus bringing the cumulative recoveries to 121,20. Of the recoveries, 219 were from the home-based care programe while 93 from various hospital facilities across the country.

No deaths have been reported in the country hence the cumulative death toll still stands at 3,428.

A total of 1,076 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 4,810 patients are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 102 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 29 of whom are on ventilatory support and 60 on supplemental oxygen.

13 patients are under observation. Another 115 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 110 of them in general wards and 5 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 119, Homa Bay 68, Siaya 61, Kisumu 48, Mombasa 28, Busia 24, Kakamega 19, Kericho 16, Nakuru 14, Bomet 13, Uasin Gishu 11, Bungoma 10, Vihiga 8, Kisii 7, Machakos 7, Kilifi 5, Nyeri 4, Narok 4, Migori 3, Kajiado 2, Kiambu 2, Kirinyaga 2, Kitui 2, Nyandarua 2, West Pokot 2, Kwale 1, Laikipia 1, Murang’a 1 and Nyamira 1.

As of today, a total of 1,155,745 vaccines have so far been administered across the country. Of these, the total first doses are 991,184 while the second doses are 164,561. The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 16.6% with the majority being females at 56.4% while males are at 43.6% Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is less than 1% .

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows: Health Workers 46,369, Others 45,353, Aged 58 years and above 42,883, Teachers 18,512 while Security Officers are at 11,444

