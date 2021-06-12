Covid-19 Cases In Kenya Rise By 403 As 18 Succumb

Kenya has announced 403 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 5,577 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 175,176.

This brings the country’s positivity rate to 7.4% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 1,864,020.

From the cases, 399 are Kenyans while 4 are foreigners, and 215 are males while 188 females.

Sadly, 18 have succumbed bringing the cumulative death toll in the country to 3,396.

Consequently, 442 patients have recovered from the disease, 418 from the Home Based and Isolation Care program while 24 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 120,031.

Currently, 957 patients are admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 4,796 patients are under the Home Based Isolation and Care program.

163 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 30 of whom are on ventilatory support and 113 on supplemental oxygen. 20 patients are under observation.

Another 105 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 100 of them in general wards and 5 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 47, Kisii 34, Kericho 33, Nyeri 31, Siaya 31, Kisumu 29, Mombasa 27, Nakuru 22, and Homa Bay 21, Migori 18, Nyamira 17, Bomet 15, Busia 13, Kakamega 8, Baringo 7, Trans Nzoia 6, Uasin Gishu 6, Kiambu 5, Vihiga 5, Bungoma 4, Kirinyaga 4, Murang’a 2, Embu 2, Narok 2, West Pokot 2, Kajiado 2, Kilifi 2, Laikipia 2, while Machakos, Meru, Nandi, Garissa, Kitui and Kwale have single cases each.

