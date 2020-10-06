COVID-19 Cases In Kenya Near 40,000 As 8 Succumb

Kenya has announced 137 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours after a sample size of 1,258 was tested. The country’s caseload is now at 39,586.

Speaking during the daily COVID-19 briefings, Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman further revealed that 35 of the new cases are from Nairobi Remand prison. Therefore, as from tomorrow, the prison ceases to receive remandees.

Of the new cases, 94 are male and 43 are female with the youngest case being a one-year-old and the oldest aged 81 years.

On a sad note, 8 patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the tally for fatalities to 743.

On a better note, 296 patients have been discharged after successful recovery, raising the country’s recovery total to 27,331.

In terms of county distribution, Nairobi continues to lead with 64 cases. Turkana has 34 cases, Mombasa 12, Kiambu 8, Trans Nzoia 4, Kericho, Kisii, Kisumu and Meru had 1 case each.

The CAS further cautioned politicians who are holding rallies across the country while disregarding the social distance and wearing of masks directive. For instance, he reiterates that these actions will plunge the country into another second wave of attack from the virus.

“We shall have ourselves to blame if Kenya is hit by a second wave of COVID-19. We are between a safe country and a second wave of the virus. The choice is ours,” Aman said.

