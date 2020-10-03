COVID-19 Cases In Kenya Near 40,000 As 261 Test Positive

261 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Country’s caseload is now at 39,184. This was after 3,387 samples were tested.

In a statement by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, three patients have succumbed to the virus, bringing the tally for fatalities to 728.

Of the new cases, all are Kenyans except 12 who are foreigners. Ideally, 186 are male and 75 are female while the youngest case is four-month-old and the oldest is aged 80.

On a better note, 312 patients have recovered from. 229 were from the home-based care program and 83 from the hospital around the country. The country’s tally for recoveries is now at 26,426.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 128, Kisumu 37, Mombasa 13, Kisii 12, Kilifi 11, Uasin Gishu 8, Machakos 7, Nakuru 5, Kajiado 5, Kiambu 5, Meru 5, Kitui 4, West Pokot 3, Nyamira 3, Garissa 2, Tharaka Nithi 2, Nandi 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Homa bay 1, Embu 1, Lamu 1, Makueni 1, Nyeri 1, Siaya 1, Vihiga 1, Trans Nzoia 1 and Kakamega 1.

The cases in Nairobi are distributed in the following areas: Nairobi; Starehe 50, Langata 17, Embakasi East 14, Roysambu 7, Westlands 6, Makadara 5, Dagoretti North and Kamukunji 4, Dagoretti South, Embakasi North, Kasarani and Kibra 3 cases each, Embakasi Central, Embakasi South, Embakasi West and Ruaraka have 2 cases each while Mathare has 1 case.

