Covid-19 Cases Cross The 10,000 Mark As 379 More Test Positive

379 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 10,105.

Out of the positive cases 376 are Kenyans while three are foreigners, with 253 being males, and 126 of them female. The youngest is a two year old child, while the oldest is 97 years.

“Today, we have tested 7,050 samples, out of which, 379 people have tested positive for the virus. The cumulative number of tests conducted so far is now 215,037 and the total case load in the country stands at 10,105,” said the Ministry of Health in a statement.

Nairobi has the highest number of infections at 209 followed by Kiambu (49), Busia (38), Migori (19) Mombasa (16), Kajiado (12), Uasin-Gishu (8), Lamu (6), Machakos (5) and Nakuru (5). Narok, Wajir and Kisumu have two each while Garissa , Isiolo, Kericho, Nyamira, Nyeri and Trans-Nzoia have one each,

The number of recoveries in Kenya has increased to 2,881 after 49 more patients were discharged from hospital in the last 24 hours.

Also, one more patient has died, raising the death toll to 185.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu