COVID-19 Cases At 33,389 As 373 Test Positive

Kenya’s caseload is 33,389 after 373 persons tested positive for the novel COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

This was after testing a 4,663 sample size, Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman has confirmed.

Of the newly detected infections, 273 were males and the rest females. They were aged between one month and 80 years.

During the same period, 72 patients recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 19,368.

Three more patients have died pushing the death toll to 567.

The cases were spread out as follows in the counties: Nairobi (117), Busia (66), Nakuru (37), Kisii (32), Homa Bay (15), Kiambu (12), Kisumu (11), Uasin Gishu (8), Garissa (7), Isiolo (7), Narok (7), Taita Taveta (7), Mombasa (6), Murang’a (5), Migori (5), Kajiado (4), Kirinyaga (4).

Addressing reporters from Kemri headquarters, Dr Aman said that as the positivity rate goes down, Kenyans should not relax in the fight against the invisible enemy.

He noted that the government is working towards enhancing measures already put in place so as to combat the spread of the deadly virus.

Also present was acting Health DG Dr Patrick Amoth who said that MOH projections were unfolding as predicted.

“We have not missed our peak. Everything is still falling into place vis-à-vis what we told you at the beginning of the pandemic… So we still stand by our modeling projections,” Dr Amoth said.

