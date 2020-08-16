Confirmed Covid-19 Cases In Kenya Now At 30,120 as 271 More Test Positive

271 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Kenya in the last 24 hours raising the total number of confirmed cases to 30,120.

From the cases, 268 were Kenyans and three were foreigners. The male are 170 and 101 female. The youngest case is an eight months infant, while the oldest is 86 years old.

This was after 3,746 samples were tested in 24 hours, according to daily updates by the Ministry of Health. The cumulative number of those tested stands at 391,416.

Nairobi County leads with 126, followed by Busia 14, Kirinyaga 13, Machakos 12, Narok 12, Kiambu 11, Kajiado 10, Kitui 10, Nakuru 10, Kisumu 8, Samburu 8, Garissa 8, Mombasa 6.

Read: Masks From China Failed Quality Tests – Health CS Mutahi Kagwe

Other Counties Include: Nyeri 4, Trans-Nzoia 4, Taita Taveta 3, Lamu 3, Kakamega 2, Kisii 2, Bungoma 1, Kilifi 1, Makueni 1, Murang’a 1, and Siaya 1.

Two more patients have succumbed to Covid-19, bringing our fatalities to 474.

686 patients have recovered from the disease, bringing the total recoveries so far to 16,656. From the recoveries, 60 were from various health facilities while 626 are from home-based care programme.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu