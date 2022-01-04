Covid-19 Caseload at 302,134 as Positivity Rate Now at 22.6%

Kenya has announced 2,402 new Covid-19 cases from a sample size of 10,638 tested in the last 24 hours. The caseload is now at 302,134.

The positivity rate is now at 22.6%. Total confirmed positive cases are now 302,134 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 3,056,954.

On a sad note, 7 patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the cumulative death toll to 5,401.

Today 1,982 patients have recovered from the disease, 1,929 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 53 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 258,533.

A total of 1,124 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 25,631 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 50 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 22 of them on ventilatory support while 21 are on supplemental oxygen.

6 patients are under observation. Another 306 patients are on supplemental oxygen and 280 of them are in the general wards. 26 patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...