Covid-19: Caseload at 253,409 as Death Toll Jumps to 5,282

Kenya has reported 70 new infections in the last 24 hours after 5,755 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 253,409.

This brings the cumulative tests so far conducted to 2,714,255 with the positivity rate at 1.2%.

Of the new cases, 65 are Kenyans while 5 are foreigners with 33 being male while 37 females. The youngest is a three-year-old child while the oldest is 97 years.

Sadly, the death toll has risen to 5,282 after one patient succumbed to the virus.

Also, 36 have recovered from the disease, 29 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 7 from various hospitals across the country. The cumulative recoveries now stand at 246,957.

Vaccination Update:

The Health Ministry has so far administered a total of 5,377,727 vaccines across the country.

Of these, 3,705,253 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 1,672,474.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was 42.6%. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 6.1%.

According to Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, the Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033,” said CS Kagwe.

