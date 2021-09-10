Covid-19 Caseload at 242,945 as 661 Contract Virus

Kenya’s Covid-19 caseload is now at 242,945 after 661 people contracted Covid-19. This was from a sample size of 8,141 tested in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate is now at 8.1% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 2,444,357.

Of the new cases, 640 are Kenyans while 21 are foreigners. 332 males while 329 are females. The youngest is an 11-day-old infant while the oldest is 102 years.

Sadly, 32 have succumbed to the virus bringing the death toll to 4,896.

Also, 533 patients have recovered from the disease with 416 are from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 117 from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 230,940.

Read: 704 Test Positive for Covid-19 as 756 Others Recover

A total of 1,723 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 4,725 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

174 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 118 of whom are on ventilatory support and 40 on supplemental oxygen. 16 patients are under observation.

Another 655 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 595 of them in general wards and 60 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 209, Kiambu 80, Kitui 50, Nakuru 48, Nyandarua 27, Nyeri 26, Garissa 21, Kericho 19, Machakos 15, Baringo 12, Murang’a 12, Taita Taveta 12, Kajiado 12, Makueni 11, Tharaka Nithi 10, Meru 9, Embu 9, Turkana 9, Bungoma 8, Laikipia 8, Mombasa 7, Uasin Gishu 7, Narok 7, Busia 5, Kakamega 4, Lamu 4, Kisii 3, Tana River 3, Kisumu 3, Marsabit 3, Siaya 2, Elgeyo Marakwet 2, West Pokot 1, Homa Bay 1, Mandera 1 and Migori 1.

Read Also: 258 Test Positive for Covid-19 as Positivity Rate Drops to 8.2%

Vaccination Update:

As of yesterday, September 9, 2021, a total of 3,031,728 vaccines have so far been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 2,208,468 while second doses are 823,260.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 37.3% with the majority being males at 456,864 (55%) while females are at 365,927 (45%). The proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 3.02%.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows: Others 248,954, Aged 58 years and above 243,757, Health Workers 136,200, Teachers 124,864 while Security Officers are at 69,485.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...