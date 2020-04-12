COVID-19 – Cameroon Legend Rigobert Song Under Mandatory Quarantine

Former Cameroon skipper Rigobert Song is under mandatory self quarantine in Yaounde after returning from a trip to Europe on March 31.

As a measure to curb spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, governments require passengers from abroad to observe a 14-day compulsory self quarantine for monitoring purposes.

Journal du Cameroon reports that the 43-year-old former Liverpool defender is in a “perfect shape” and has shown no symptoms and will be released on Monday.

A defence stalwart in his hey days, Song, who is highly regarded as a legend of African football, is presently the national team coach of Cameroon CHAN team.

Two-time Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), he holds the record for the highest number of appearances at the biggest football showpiece in Africa at eight.

Song survived a stroke in 2016 after collapsing and sliding into Coma in Yaounde, he was airlifted to France for specialised treatment following presidential orders and managed to fully recover.

Cameroon has reported 820 positive Coronavirus cases with 12 deaths and 98 recoveries.

