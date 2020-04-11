COVID-19: CAF Postpones Champions League Semis Till Further Notice

Confederation of African Football (CAF) has postponed “till further notice” semifinals of Champions League and Confederation Cup over COVID-19 pandemic.

The round of four was scheduled for 1-3 May and 8-10 May for both legs.

Also postponed is FIFA Women’s U17 qualifiers which were booked for 1-3 May and 15-17 May.

CAF Emmergency Committee took the decisions “In light of growing concerns and evolving nature on COVID-19 amidst lockdown in most countries.”

In a bid to flatten the curve and curb further spread, most countries have taken various measures including banning gatherings for sporting and other reasons.

In the Champions League, two mouthwatering clashes were lined up involving all former champions; Raja Athletic Club was to face Zamalek SC, while Wydad Athletic Club was to lock horns against Al Ahly SC.

Pyramids FC was to take on Horoya AC with RS Berkane coming up against Hassania Agadir in Confed Cup semis.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu