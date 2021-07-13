Covid-19: 99 Students, 4 Teachers From Muruku Secondary Test Positive

99 students and 4 teachers from Muruku Secondary school have tested positive for Covid-19 Laikipia Chief Officer for Medical Services and Health Dr. Donald Mugoi has confirmed.

Reports indicate that one of the students exhibited the symptoms of Covid-19 and upon testing 267 students and 17 teachers, the aforementioned turned positive.

Three teachers who tested positive are at Ol-Jabet Medical Centre and the other at St. Benedict Hospital for isolation.

The students are also in isolation within the school facility.

As of yesterday, Kenya recorded 188 Covid-19 cases after 2,354 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 188,942.

This brings the country’s positivity rate to 8.0% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 2,018,013.

The death toll also rose to 3,713 after one patient succumbed.

120 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 41 of whom are on ventilatory support and 59 on supplemental oxygen. 20 patients are under observation.

Another 223 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 201 of them in general wards and 22 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

