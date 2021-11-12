Covid-19: 64 Contract Virus as Positivity Rate Drops to 1.3%

Today, 64 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the country after 4,790 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 254,215.

This brings the positivity rate to 1.3% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 2,761,828.

Of the new cases, 57 are Kenyans while seven are foreigners. 38 males and 26 are females. The youngest is a five-year-old child while the oldest is 94 years.

sadly, one person has succumbed to the virus bringing the country’s death toll to 5,316.

A total of 396 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,044 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

31 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 15 of whom are on ventilatory support and 16 on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.

County distribution is as follows:

Meru 10, Nairobi 9, Kitui 9,Turkana 5, Nakuru 4, Nandi 4, Kakamega 3, Kericho 3, Kisumu 2, Lamu 2, Mandera 2, Migori 2, Mombasa 2, Uasin Gishu 1, Laikipia 1, Vihiga 1, Garissa 1, Narok 1, Nyeri 1 and Kajiado 1.

Vaccination Update

As of November 11, 2021, a total of 5,893,466 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 3,861,136 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 2,032,330.

