Covid-19: 6.5 Million Vaccines Administered as 35 Test Positive for Virus

Kenya has recorded 35 new Covid-19 infections from a sample size of 4,246 tested in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate is now at 0.8%.

The total number of positive cases currently stands at 254,816 from a cumulative test of 2,811,260.

Of the new cases, 33 are Kenyans while two are foreigners. 22 are males while 13 are females.

The youngest is a five-year-old child while the oldest is 79 years.

Read: Covid-19: Positivity Rate at 1.1% as 53 Contract Virus

26 patients have recovered from the disease, 22 from the Home-Based Care Program, while four have been discharged from various hospitals.

The total number of recoveries now stands at 248,018 of which 200,293 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 47,725 are from various health facilities.

Two patients have succumbed to the virus over the same period. The total number of fatalities is at 5,332.

A total of 346 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while another 973 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

20 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 9 are on ventilatory support, and 11 on supplemental oxygen with no patient on observation.

Read Also: List Of Services You’ll Be Denied For Being Unvaccinated Against Covid-19

A further 112 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 111 of them being admitted in the general wards. One patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Vaccination Update

In terms of vaccination, the Ministry has recorded the highest number of vaccines administered on a single day.

“As of November 23, 2021, we recorded a total of 103,506 vaccines administered, 53,506 are first doses while 50,000 are second doses. We are happy to note more than the doubling of people presenting themselves for the first dose compared to last week,” said Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

So far, a total of 6,597,597 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 4,087,317 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 2,510,280.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 57.1%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 9.0%.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...