COVID-19 – 50 Football Stars Pay Tribute To Frontline Workers In Fifa Video

To show appreciation for the efforts made and risks braved by healthcare workers and other professionals who are giving their all to ensure society continues to function in the face of the coronavirus, football stars both past and present have come together to pay tribute to humanity’s heroes.

Across the globe, staff and volunteers at medical facilities have been risking their lives on a daily basis to support humankind. Some have, sadly, paid the ultimate price.

To all the health care workers and other professionals who keep working like true heroes, an infinite applause. 👏🏼👏🏼 #Humanity’sHeroes taking the fight to #COVID-19 #WeWillWin #FIFA #M1Ö pic.twitter.com/6r3tZqEAEL — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) April 18, 2020

People working or volunteering in law enforcement, pharmacies, shops, warehouses, delivery services, public transport, and safety and security have also been playing a key role in protecting our way of life.

“To all of these heroic people: football thanks you, football remembers you and football supports you.”

Fifty of football’s biggest stars have all provided their support to humanity’s heroes by applauding their efforts in taking the fight to the coronavirus: Holger Badstuber, David Beckham, Bhaichung Bhutia, Lucy Bronze, Gianluigi Buffon, Cafu, Fabio Cannavaro, Iker Casillas, Deyna Castellanos, Giorgio Chiellini, Charlyn Corral, El Hadji Diouf, Youri Djorkaeff, Han Duan, Magdalena Eriksson, Samuel Eto’o, Pernille Harder, Javier Hernández, Luis Hernández, Kaká, Harry Kane, Carli Lloyd, Harry Maguire, Diego Maradona, Marta, Vivianne Miedema, Ajara Nchout, Michael Owen, Mesut Özil, Norma Palafox, Pavel Pardo, Park Jisung, Pelé, Gerard Piqué, Alexia Putellas, Sergio Ramos, Nicole Reigner, Wendie Renard, Roberto Carlos, James Rodríguez, Ronaldo, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Virginia Torrecilla, Yaya Touré, Marco van Basten, Daniëlle van de Donk, Ivan Vicelich, Arturo Vidal, Javier Zanetti and Zinedine Zidane.

“To recognise the risks that doctors, nurses and other essential workers are having to take on a daily basis, football wants to show its support,” said Carli Lloyd. “They are on the front line of the coronavirus battle, working as a team to defend us, to protect us and to keep us healthy. It is thanks to their dedication and professionalism, supported by everyone else’s absolute commitment to following the rules of each national health authority, that we will win.”

“As footballers, we are used to receiving applause, but this time, we have the opportunity to show our appreciation for the many people who are risking their lives to protect ours,” added David Beckham. “You are humanity’s heroes and we want to show that all of football supports you and everything that you do to defend all of us.”

