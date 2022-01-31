Covid-19: 20% of Kenya’s Adult Population Fully Vaccinated

Vaccination Update:

As of January 30, 2022, a total of 12,252,574 vaccines have been administered across the country. 6,521,728 are partially vaccinated & 5,520,712 fully vaccinated.

Another 61,437 are doses administered to those between 15 to 18 years while 148,697 are booster doses.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 63.0%. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 20.3%.

The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

Covid-19 Stats:

46 people have tested positive for Covid-19 after a sample size of 2,324 was tested in the last 24 hours. The country’s caseload is now at 321,381.

This brings the positivity rate to 2.0% with the cumulative tests so far conducted 3,222,886.

More to follow:

