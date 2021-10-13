Covid-19: 170 Test Positive for Virus as 213 Recover

Kenya has recorded 170 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the country’s case load to 251,483, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has said.

The new infections are from a sample size of 4,648 recording a positivity rate of 3.7 per cent.

The cumulative tests stand at 2,617,700.

The death toll has risen to 5,198 after another three patients succumbed to the disease, all being late reports.

According to the CS, 661 patients are currently admitted in various hospitals across the country. 1,668 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme.

37 others are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 19 of whom are on ventilatory support and 18 on supplemental oxygen.

Another 210 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 206 of them in general wards and four in High Dependency Units (HDU).

In the last 24 hours, 213 patients have recovered from the disease with111 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme, while 102 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 244,746 of whom 197,772 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation programme, while 46,974 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Vaccination Update

As of Tuesday, a total of 4,273,664 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these,3,183,079 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 1,090,585.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at32.8 per cent. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 4.0 per cent.

The government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033 by June next year.

